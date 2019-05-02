Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send 'lots of love' to birthday girl Princess Charlotte

It’s a day of celebration at Kensington Palace and everyone is getting into it. The official royal Instagram page posted a series of new pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte for her fourth birthday on their Instagram. The sweet photos got a lot of love from their followers and fellow royals. Charlotte’s aunt and uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left a sweet note in the comments section. “Happy Birthday Charlotte! [cake emoji, balloon emoji] Lots of love, H and M xo,” the note from the official Sussex Royal Instagram account read.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left a special birthday message under Princess Charlotte's portraits Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

The sweet message from the parents-to-be came after royal watchers noticed that the Sussex royal account no longer follow any members of the royal family. There’s no rift, as the Duke and Duchess have decided to use their platform to highlight various causes. The little Princess’ birthday portraits, posted to mark her big day on May 2, were extra special as they were shot by her mother Kate Middleton.

“Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday,” the caption read. The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk.” In the pictures, the little royal is the spitting image of her father. Just like her mom, Charlotte is fashion forward in a blue sweater and matching plaid skirt as she runs frolics around her family’s property.

Kensington Palace celebrated Charlotte's fourth bday with a series of new portraits Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonpalace

George and Louis’ sister has a wardrobe change for another shot. The four-year-old sits sweetly in the grass wearing a blue floral print dress. This isn’t the first time Kate has stepped behind the lens. Last month, in honor of Prince Louis’ first birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge photographed the growing royal for his birthday portraits that were also shared on the royal family’s official social media accounts.