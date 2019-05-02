Welcome to your hourly dose of Meghan Markle news, aka Royal Baby Watch! We still have no idea whether or not baby Sussex has arrived, and that's because Meghan and Prince Harry have decided to break from royal tradition and "keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private." If you have an issue with that decision, take it up with the royal couple's good friend Oprah Winfrey. In an interview, the A-lister praised the royal mom-to-be's decision to keep this moment private.

"Oh my God! I'm so proud of her decisions," Oprah told Entertainment Tonight at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment gala on Tuesday night. "To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I'm going to do it a different way when it's been done that way for a thousand years? I'm just so proud of her."

She continued sending praises to the Duchess of Sussex, saying that she admires her determination to "stand [up for] what works for her and Harry, and what is the truth for them, how they're going to raise their baby." The media mogul also explained how this decision to forgo the traditional photo opp sends a positive message to new moms who are dealing with societal pressures to look a certain way shortly after giving birth. "I think it does a lot for all the women who are trying to keep up [with the pressure put on new moms]," she said. "Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you've had a baby?"

She continued: "So I think for her and him -- I'm sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them -- I think it's a great thing. And truthfully, it ain't nobody else's business! That's really the truth."

During the swanky night, Oprah also let slip details on what her gift to the royal baby will be. "I have a standard gift that I do for people I really care about," she revealed to Access Hollywood ahead of the event. "I don't know the baby's name or the baby's gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime."

