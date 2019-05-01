Attention, loyal royal fans! We've got some breaking news for you—not that news—but this just in: Prince Harry will be traveling abroad next week to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9. Now, we don't know whether or not Meghan Markle has given birth yet (mum's the word for now), but this royal trip comes at an awkward time because she's literally due to give birth to baby Sussex any day now. This engagement hints that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be welcoming their first child, who is rumored to be named Allegra, sooner rather than later.

Prince Harry will be traveling overseas to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9

According to the Palace statement, the Duke of Sussex "will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam" during these two days. But that's not all—the Duke of Sussex will also be traveling to The Hague, a city on the North Sea coast of the Western Netherlands, to launch the one year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unfollow royal family, including William and Kate

Meghan previously revealed her due date to be in late April, which AGAIN, means the baby must be arriving soon, or has already arrived. If it has arrived, we still wouldn't know because a few weeks ago, the royal couple revealed they were going to break from tradition and keep the birth of their first baby private. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private," the Palace statement read. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Still, it's unlikely the baby has arrived because Prince Harry has been attending several events in the past few days. He joined Kate Middleton for the Anzac Day service on April 25 and on April 28, he joined runners at the London Marathon. If baby Sussex was born, he'd surely be spending more time at their home Frogmore Cottage.

This royal engagement hints that Meghan Markle will be giving birth sooner rather than later

His trip to The Hague next week is also significant because he and Meghan have announced their biggest milestones during the Invictus Games. At the 2018 games, which took place during their royal tour of Australia, the royal couple shared news of their pregnancy. One year before, they stepped out for the first time as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games, which were held in Toronto.

In conclusion, we still have no idea when to expect baby Sussex. Stay tuned!