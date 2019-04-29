Here at HOLA! USA we see our fair share of all things cute, adorable and irresistible. Three-year-old Prince Harry dressed as a Christmas elf? It is definitely up there as one of our all-time favorites! Indeed, this may just be the daily pick-me-up you need.

Pre-royal life, Meghan Markle was well known for her television and movie appearances. The former Suits star was already in the spotlight before meeting the Duke of Sussex, but did you know that Prince Harry also had a theatrical debut many years ago? And we would wager to bet that the Prince's introduction to the entertainment industry came way before Meghan discovered her affinity for acting!

Take a look at the adorable video below, where Prince Harry prepares to take on the stage as an elf for the nursery Christmas play.

Loading the player...

And to keep you up-to-date on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on February 2019 the parents-to-be had a night escapade to watch Tina the musical. They spoke with the stars after the show was over and since then, they have not been spotted at any theatrical show or anywhere else for that matter. And who can blame them? The Duke and Duchess -and the rest of the world!- are anxiously awaiting the birth of their first born, who we have coined as Baby Sussex.

After seeing Prince Harry’s cuteness as an elf and studying Meghan’s fantastic performance in Suits among other acting roles, it may just be that the royal baby will catch the acting bug sooner or later.