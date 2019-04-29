Prince Harry misbehaving on the Palace balcony is the cutest thing you'll see today

These days, Prince Harry is an expert at flawless public appearances, but this throwback video of the royal as a youngster reveals it wasn't always this way. The Duke of Sussex made public appearances from a young age, attending his very first Trooping the Colour to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday when he was exactly nine months old. It took Harry a few years to understand that he had to behave on the Buckingham Palace balcony, just as this sweet video below shows. Don't miss Princess Diana trying to keep her cheeky little Prince in check.

Loading the player...

Harry is expecting Baby Sussex with his wife Meghan Markle any day now, and we can only hope that his child will be as funny and adorable as his dad. We won't see the royal acting this way ever again, but we are grateful for this cute video, it definitely made us smile!