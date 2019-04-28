As the world eagerly awaits news of his royal baby, the Duke of Sussex is attending as many special engagements as he can. Sunday, April 28’s London Marathon fell into that select category for the generous 34-year-old. While he has opted out of many scheduled appearances to remain by his pregnant wife Meghan Markle’s side, he turned up on the sunny morning to support runners and volunteers involved in the annual long-distance event.

Prince Harry flanked by men's wheelchair race winner Daniel Romanchuk (U.S.) and women's wheelchair race winner Manuela Schar (Switzerland)

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” a post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram read.

Photos on the account showed the father-to-be firing up runners, meeting winners and fulfilling his usual duties as medal presenter. “The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing,” the caption continued to state.

Prince Harry with race winners Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei of Kenya

“It’s the perfect fusion of doing something good for yourself while doing good for others,” the statement added. According to the Duke’s team, the London Marathon is “the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet.” This year, the initiative will see the total funds raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1 billion (which currently converts to over $1,291,555,000).

Of course, Harry’s confirmation of attendance was last minute, due to the possibility of Meghan going into labor with their first child. Unlike with many royal baby births, the couple have decided to keep the arrangements private.

Meghan Markle's last official engagement with Harry before giving birth

Their statement on the matter read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."