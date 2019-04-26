The 2019 Latin Billboards was hotter than ever this year. Celebrities from all walks came to celebrate culture, music and style. Actress and singer Becky G was amongst many celebs who looked absolutely elegant and chic. The Power Rangers star wore a pink satin gown with an effortless Hollywood glam side style. Latina celebrity hair guru, Cynthia Alvarez, is the mastermind behind this wet look and we’ve got all the exclusive beauty details.

Cynthia combing down Becky G's baby hairs for a sleek finish Photo:Instagram/@cynthiaglam

“Becky wanted something effortless, yet still glamorous and sexy to match with her amazing pink dress. Keeping it simple with a few great products like these is all you need for great hair. Sometimes simple is the most effective," said the hairstylist.

Keep reading to find out the steps hairstylist Cynthia took to achieve Becky G's wet elegant side look.

Dove products Cythnia used on Becky G Photo:Instagram/@cythniaglam

Cynthia: First, I prepped Becky G’s hair by wetting her hair with equal amounts of water and Dove Care Between Washes Rehydrating Mist.

Once her hair was fully saturated, I scrunched a good amount of Dove Style + Care Curls Defining Mousse, massaging it into small sections from roots to ends. Personally, I prefer faking the wet look this way, as the mousse does a great job by keeping her waves super defined with maximum flexibility and great hold. If I would’ve used oil and creams only, I would’ve had to reapply it all night and if I would’ve used gel, it would’ve left it too crunchy with minimal movement.

Becky G on the 2019 Latin Billboards red carpet

Next, I dried her hair using a diffuser in order to lock in the right texture. By doing this, her hair dried with a bit of volume, while maintaining the product intact and still keeping that “wet” look.

To finish the look, I spritzed a high gloss spray liberally through her hair followed by Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Flexible Hold Hairspray, achieving that effortless and sexy curls look!