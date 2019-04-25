Prince Harry and Kate Middleton stepped out together on Thursday afternoon in honor of Anzac Day. The two arrived for a service at Westminster Abbey in good spirits, smiles and fashion. However, the most telling detail about this outing is that it suggests Meghan Markle still has not given birth to baby Sussex. The royal mom-to-be is due any day (or moment!) now, and the fact that Prince Harry was able to step out for the commemorative service in London suggests they are still waiting for the royal baby to arrive.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton and Prince Harry attend the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey together

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived wearing a turquoise Catherine Walker dress paired with a matching teal Rosie Olivia fascinator and green heels. The Duke of Sussex also looked ready for the ocassion by wearing a sleek navy suit. Inside Westminster Abbey, the two royals sat in the service for Anzac Day, which stands for Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, to honor and remember the servicemen and women who have served in all wars since World War I.

Again, Prince Harry's attendance was quite a surprise. According to a royal reporter, his name was not printed in the program because of the imminent birth of baby Sussex. "He is pleased he can attend today’s Service, as planned," a source told the reporter. "With their baby due, his name was not printed in the programme in case he was unable to do so."

VIEW GALLERY The Duke of Sussex's attendance suggests that Meghan Markle has not given birth to baby Sussex yet

Meanwhile, Prince William was attending another Anzac Day service in New Zealand at Auckland Museum. He sat in for the service and met with victims of the mosque attacks that occurred earlier this year.

In other royal news, Meghan's mother Dora Ragland has arrived in the UK to welcome baby Sussex.