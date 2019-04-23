Watch Prince Harry and Princess Diana taking part in school field day

Prince Harry has always had a love for sports, as this throwback footage from June 1991 shows. The royal can be seen at six years old taking part in his school field day – and it's simply adorable! Harry is in his element as he gives it his best shot in a running race – but despite trying his best, he didn't take first place. Next up was the sack race – but how did he do? Watch the video below to find out, plus, don't miss Princess Diana enthusiastically taking part in the moms' race!

Prince Harry – who is expecting his first child with Meghan Markle any day now – may not have taken first prize in the school races when he was a boy, but he has certainly won the hearts of royal fans the world over.