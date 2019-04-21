Two teeth, one year of life! Ahead of birthday, palace releases photos of Prince Louis

It is already midnight in the United Kingdom and as such, celebrations for Prince Louis' first birthday are well underway - online, at least! Shortly before the clock struck midnight, Kensington Palace Instagram, the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released three photos of their youngest taken by the Duchess herself, the unofficial photographer of the Cambridges.

Prince Louis turns one year old, and the family releases three new images

Proudly displaying two tiny front teeth slightly protruding from a gummy smile, Prince Louis - who we have last seen at Christmas time late last year - is seen wearing a burgundy sweater whilst sitting atop moss-covered greenery. The tiny prince has been safely tucked away from the flashing lens of the public eye, while older siblings Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 5, have been recently photographed at the Burnham Market Horse Trials with cousins and other family members.

MORE: PRINCESS CHARLOTTE LOOKS IDENTICAL TO PRINCESS DIANA'S NIECE - SEE THE UNEARTHED PHOTO!

Prince Louis is ready for his royal close-up!

Louis Arthur Charles was christened last July and is now slowly making his introduction into public life. Last November, in a series of adorable photographs taken to commemorate Prince Charles', the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday, Prince William's father took huge joy in holding Prince Louis, as the then-6-month-old babe smiled radiantly in his grandfather's arms. The young royal seems to be the spitting image of his mother especially when Kate was a child. Others have commented that the prince is the perfect physical combination between Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

MORE: MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT THE ROYAL BABY

Happy and red-cheeked, Prince Louis smiles for the camera

In the latest photo published by Kensington Palace, captioned, "Happy Birthday Prince Louis! 🎉 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share this new photograph of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow" - Prince Louis is seen wearing a snug blue sweater featuring a cute knitted puppy. His cheeks bright with exercise and excitement, and bearing the famous Windsor nose, the prince looks determinedly into the camera, completely unaware of what a huge celebration his first birthday will be!

Prince Louis' first birthday comes before the arrival of Baby Sussex - Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's baby's due date is imminent, after all!

Happy Birthday, Prince Louis!