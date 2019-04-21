Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland arrives in the UK just in time for baby Sussex's arrival

Meghan Markle’s mother and grandmother-to-be has touched down in the UK! Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, travelled across the pond to meet her future grandchild, who is reportedly due any day now. According to our sister publication, HELLO! Magazine, a source told The Sun on Sunday, "Like all moms, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life.” They continued, "She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth."

Meghan's mom reportedly arrived to the UK over the weekend

Being the happy couple recently moved out of Kensington Palace, this will also be the perfect opportunity for Meghan to show her mom around their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Because their relocation is only a 30-minute drive to Frimley Park Hospital, there have been speculations that baby Sussex might be born at the luxurious hospital. However, the baby’s birth won’t be known until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to share the exciting news with the rest of the world.

In a statement the Palace said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

The grandmother-to-be reportedly arrived just in time for baby Sussex's arrival

The expecting royal, who went on maternity leave in March, took a quick break when she paid a visit to the New Zealand house in honor of the victims of the Christchurch terror attack with Prince Harry. Since then, there have been zero public sightings of the mom-to-be, but thanks to their Instagram account, @sussexroyal it feels we’re not fully left without her royal presence. Thank goodness for that!