Prince Harry playing with a puppy as a toddler is just the cutest - watch video

With Baby Sussex due any day, now's the perfect time to reminisce about Prince Harry’s sweetest childhood moments. With his rosy cheeks, and cheeky grin, Harry was one of the cutest little royals around - as this video from 1987 shows. He was just a month away from celebrating his third birthday when the scenes were captured on vacation in Mallorca with parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles, visiting the Spanish royal family. The toddler's delight is evident when he spots a puppy and grabs it for a cuddle, and there's a funny moment when Prince William decides playtime is over and pushes his brother away. Watch the video below.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Are Meghan and Harry moving to Africa? The Palace responds

Dad-to-be Harry, who is about to welcome his first child with wife Meghan Markle, has clearly always had a love of animals and displayed his caring side from a very young age. We can't wait to see him transform into a first-time dad as he begins this exciting new chapter.