While we wait for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to introduce baby Sussex to the world, the royal couple have gifted us with another treat—in honor of Earth Day, they took to their newly minted Instagram to show us pictures from all around the world to "learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home." And the best part? All the images are courtesy of our very own Duke of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took to Instagram to send a message in honor of Earth Day

The first picture features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua in New Zealand during their royal tour last October. "Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand," the caption read. "Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today." The royal couple are pictured strolling the grounds hand in hand.

The next eight pictures, taken by Prince Harry himself, highlight his "environmental point of view." There's a photo of Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. "These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us."

A lion's eye and a family of orca whales are other animals featured in the post. "Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our Earth are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals." As for orca and humpback whale populations, they are "recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all."

An elephant standing next to a man is also pictured along with a plea to take better care of the large animals to avoid disruption in the neighboring communities. "When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism."

The images, taken by the duke of Sussex, show animals and places the royal couple have visited all around the world

Besides animals, Prince Harry also pictures different ecosystems in the world. One shows Botswana's river system. "A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling." Another photograph illustrates Guyana's dry forest. "Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber."

Finally, a picture of ocean debris washed up on land makes for striking message that we need to take better care of our oceans. "We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too."

They end their message with a positive note. "Every one of us can make a difference," the caption reads. "Not just today but everyday."

Happy Earth Day, ya'll!