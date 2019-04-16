Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a royal announcement – or update we should say. No, it’s not about the royal baby (we're still waiting on that!). Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their new Instagram account, @sussexroyal to share with their fans and followers how their contributions have made a difference. “Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organizations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born,” their post begins. “Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action.”

Harry and Meghan took to Instagram to thank their fans and supporters for their contributions

The post features a photo of the parents-to-be from Commonwealth Day last month. It continues, “Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have a made a real difference.”

The text then explains a break down of how people’s donations impacted various organizations including Lunchbox Fund, Little Village HQ, WellChild and Baby2Baby – all of which are aimed toward helping children. “You made this happen. Thank you,” they added. Harry and Meghan made their Insta-official debut as a couple on April 2 by sharing a series of photos from their royal engagements, walkabouts and their royal tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga. Since then all 12 of their posts have gathered the attention of their 4.6 million followers.

For their first caption, the pair wrote, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan.”

The royal couple gave a breakdown of how their fans' donations have made an impact

And while news of their first-born's birth is still to come, we'll just be anxiously sitting here waiting for the arrival of baby Sussex.