Sibling goals! Princess Eugenie gives a sisterly-love shout out to Princess Beatrice on special day

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are sibling goals! It’s evident the two have one very special bond, but if you need further proof, on April 11, also known as National Siblings Day, Eugenie took to Instagram to acknowledge the holiday. Next to a memorable photo of her and her sister on the day of Eugenie’s wedding, the royal wrote, “Happy National Siblings Day...and to my big sister, [you’re] the best especially when helping me and my dress into the getaway car.” Eugenie added the #nationalsiblingday hashtag.

Princess Eugenie honored her older sister, Princess Beatrice, on National Siblings Day

The aforementioned photo features the heartwarming moment in which the smiling bride is getting into a car and like a good older sister and maid of honor, Beatrice is holding up the back of her dress. Classic sis move right there! Eugenie added a second pic where the two are laughing as they lie on the grass. There’s no doubt Eugenie holds a special relationship with her older sister. The newlywed loves to share cute memories of the two of them, and every so often she will share a cute throwback snap of their younger years together.

While planning her October wedding last year, Jack Brooksbank’s wife took a minute away from wedding-planning to share a sweet #TBT of them dressed as bridesmaids for their former nanny Allison Wardley’s wedding. In the picture she captioned with “#tbt sisterly love 💕,” the twosome appears giggling in matching white gowns and intricate floral crowns.

Furthermore, In a joint interview with Vogue last summer the sisters opened up about their close relationship. "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride," said Beatrice. Both have even said they are each other's "rock," as they share the same experiences of being young working royals. It’s great to see Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters’ bond is stronger than ever!