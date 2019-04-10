Kate Middleton might be a duchess, but she's a queen of style! We are sure the Duchess of Cambridge has a magnificent closet at Kensington Palace, but her talent for switching up her outfits with style tricks never stops amazing us.

Duchess Kate has even made a name for herself as a royal recycler after wearing a few coats and outfits more than once! Check out some of her best style switch-ups in the video below.

We're sure she already has her hands full being a mom-of-three and full-time royal, but we have no doubt that she could head to the top of the fashion industry in a heartbeat.



Video: Rocio Delaloye