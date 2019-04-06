Meghan Markle welcomes special first guest at her and Harry's newly renovated cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their first guest at their newly renovated cottage in Windsor. The power couple hosted Meghan’s longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin at their residence, Frogmore Cottage. Lucky for us, Daniel took to his Instagram Story to share an idyllic snap of the quaint town that the royal couple now call home, mysteriously writing over it: "Hmm???” The Windsor jewellery shop Jersey Pearl and a local pub called The Carpenters Arms are featured in the background of the picture, teasing his followers.

Daniel Martin photographed leaving Meghan Markle's baby shower

Daniel was in the UK to host a beauty event with Meghan's facialist Sarah Chapman, on Thursday, April 4, and made his way to Windsor on Friday. The celebrity makeup specialist visits his Duchess pal when he can, having previously joined her for brunch at Kensington Palace in January. At the time, he shared a shot of their avocado toast, possibly revealing a secret culinary skill of Meghan’s: "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

Our sister brand HELLO! confirmed that Harry and Meghan officially moved into their new home at Frogmore Cottage this past Thursday. With just days to go before they welcome their first child, it's certainly a busy time for them. The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although she has previously said she's due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in this home, while diving into parenthood.

Over the past five months, builders have been working hard on the grade II-listed Victorian property, adding soundproofing and removing internal walls to create a kitchen diner, bedroom suites, a nursery, yoga studio, gym and more. Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage into a space that reflects their personal taste.