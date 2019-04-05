Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially in baby mode. The royal couple are currently enjoying some alone time together on their babymoon (yes, that's a thing) on the British countryside ahead of the birth of baby Sussex. But before the royal baby arrives, they're making sure everyone gets a sweet gift this month. In their newly-minted Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the public to send donations rather than gifts to welcome the baby.

"What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child," the Instagram post read. The #GlobalSussexBabyShower was a campaign started by Twitter user Elle Harris who hoped to start a worldwide baby shower by selecting three charities close to Meghan and Harry's heart "in honor of #BabySussex and the compassion and altruism of The #DukeandDuchessofSussex."

"Twitter can be a pretty negative space," Elle told Good Morning America. "I hoped the hashtag would promote kindness in our little corner of the internet... I’d want the Duke and Duchess to know that there are many people out there are inspired by their examples, who support them, and who are so happy for the impending addition to their family."

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their gratitude to their fans around the world and encouraged them to continue to donate to four specific charities—the Lunchbox fund, Little Village HQ, WellChild, and Baby2Baby. "In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need," the statement read. "If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days. The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love."

Baby Sussex is still in the womb and is already making a world a better place. Here's to the royal baby!