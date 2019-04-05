Perhaps mindful of making the most of their last days together as a twosome, Prince Harry has treated his pregnant wife Meghan Markle to a luxury four-day babymoon in the British countryside, it has been reported. The parents-to-be are believed to have stayed at the upmarket Hampshire hotel Heckfield Place. According to British newspaper The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews, The Duke and Duchess booked the hotel’s most expensive apartment, which comes with a price tag of just over $13,000 a night. For that impressive sum, the couple could enjoy their own dining room, terraces and 400 acres of stunning countryside views – the perfect place to unwind and enjoy time together away from the glare of the royal spotlight.

And the Georgian hotel – which has a spa and cinema - is sure to have appealed to Meghan for its organic ethos. Much of their food is prepared from produce grown on site in their own farm.

News of the idyllic pre-baby break comes hot on the heels of the couple’s move from Kensington Palace to their newly renovated Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor – meaning the hotel is a convenient 40-minute drive from the couple’s new base. It seems the couple has everything in place and ready for the arrival of their little one, who is expected to make an appearance sometime during this month.

The new parents have been overseeing work on their Victorian property for the last five months, adding soundproofing and removing internal walls to create a kitchen diner, en-suite bathrooms, a yoga studio and gym, and of course a nursery. Prior to their move, the Sussexes officially split households from Prince William and Kate Middleton and this week fans were delighted when the pair launched their own official Instagram account. Will the couple use it to share the first official picture of their baby? Only time will tell – but followers of the account are certainly watching with interest.