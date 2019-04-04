Home sweet home. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially begun a new chapter. The pair has moved out of Kensington Palace and into their new home in Windsor, HELLO! royal correspondent Emily Nash confirmed. The move comes ahead of the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, who is due later this month.

The couple’s new home, Frogmore Cottage, is next to Frogmore House, which is where the royals' evening wedding reception was held last year. The cottage underwent major renovations and refurbishment ahead of the pair's move. A source previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that “[Meghan and Harry] had always hoped to move in by early April and they are understandably keen to get settled in before the baby arrives."

Harry and Meghan previously resided at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage. It was confirmed last November that the Suits alum and her Prince would be moving away from Prince William and Kate Middleton. In a statement, the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child," adding, "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

Prior to their move, the Sussexes officially split households from the Cambridges. Queen Elizabeth gave Harry and Meghan permission to base their household office at Buckingham Palace, where Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward’s offices are based too. It was reported that the duo wanted their own independent household, however instead their staff will report to the Queen’s courtiers. Harry and Meghan also launched their official Instagram account this week, which broke a world record and has already amased 3.5 million followers and counting.