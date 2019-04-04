Prince Harry is ready for the next chapter of his life. During an engagement on Thursday, April 4, the Duke spoke out about becoming a father for the first time. “Of course, I am excited, very excited,” the dad-to-be told the wife of a serviceman. The 34-year-old royal is still completing engagements, ahead of the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s first child. Harry stepped out for the 12th annual Lord Mayor’s Big Curry lunch. The special outing supports causes close to the Duke’s heart. The luncheon gave the royal time to sit and chat with servicemen and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The former military man served two tours in Afghanistan.

Harry also had the opportunity to put his love of children on display. Upon his arrival to the engagement, the royal was given a bouquet of flowers by a little girl. The royal kneeled down and sweetly smiled at the royal fan – as he accepted the sweet gift. A day prior, the Duke proved that he is on the right track to becoming one of the best dads in the world. On Wednesday, April 3, the Duke paid a visit to the YMCA South Ealing.

During the visit, the royal had a sweet encounter with a newborn girl. Meghan Markle’s husband and the baby's face lit up during their brief meeting. Harry met three-month-old Cass and her mother. Harry politely bent down to talk to the smiling baby and her mom. After the dad-to-be asked how old little Cass was, he couldn’t help but tickle her tummy. Prepping for fatherhood, Harry asked the new mom if her daughter was sleeping through the night.

Before saying goodbye to the mother-daughter duo, Harry cheekily replied: I love that face.” The visit also saw the Prince connecting with the children during dance class. If there is a little ballerina in the royal’s future, Harry will have no problem helping them get the dance moves, as he practiced with the children at the session. Harry and Meghan are awaiting the arrival of their first child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome baby Sussex in the upcoming weeks.