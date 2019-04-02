Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excitedly awaiting the arrival of baby Sussex, but before he or she arrives, the Duke of Sussex has some appointments...appointments that involve dancing ballet with some London youngsters. Yes, there is actual photo proof of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, doing a pas de deux. The sweet moments were captured while he paid a visit to a YMCA center in South Ealing to discuss mental health issues kids and young teenagers face in the modern age. Scroll for complete cuteness!

During his visit, Prince Harry got a ballet demonstration from the class of ten or so young students. "How long have you been doing [ballet]," the Duke of Sussex asked a boy at the front of the class. "One hundred years," the blonde boy responded, which caused an eruption of laughter throughout the classroom. Prince Harry then asked: "What's the best thing about ballet?" A question that would lead to the most adorable act the royal dad-to-be has done to date: The ballet "Balancing Challenge," where students (and Prince Harry!) stand on one foot while balancing a sheet of paper on the head.

Besides taking part in a quick ballet session, Prince Harry also showed his daddy skills when he greeted a baby. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, he spoke to the baby's mom who said, "He was so excited and happy about the baby. He was asking about her sleeping—I think he's worried about that—and if she sleeps at nighttime."

Now, please please look at how Prince Harry is admiring the students:

During his visit, the royal took part in a roundtable discussion to talk all things mental health. As reported by the Daily Mail, he touched upon specific challenges that young people face today. "Social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol. Yes it is more dangerous because it is normalised and there are no restrictions," he said. "So we are in a really mind-altering time. But we are in an exciting time because everybody in this room has an opportunity to actually make a real difference so that young people coming through are less connected to their phones."

He continued: "They can be as connected as they want to be but they have to have a human connection as well. Without that human connection when you do have a problem you have nowhere to go and the only place you might go is online and you [are] probably getting bullied. Every single one of us has mental health. There is good mental health and there is bad mental health and just because you suffer or might not suffer from mental illness, your bad mental health is affecting everyone around you."

The Duke of Sussex also made a statement in his newly-minted Instagram account. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.”

Now, let's all replay Prince Harry dancing ballet over and over in our minds!