Meghan Markle and Serena Williams are the best of friends, but how did a Hollywood actress turned royal and a tennis superstar come together? The pair go back nearly a decade – meeting during the 2010 Super Bowl and immediately clicked. The BFFs, who also appeared together during 2014's Celebrity Beach Bowl, found their bond quickly evolving via text message and phone calls with Meghan shooting legal drama Suits in Toronto and Serena back home in the US.

Luckily, living miles apart and having quite different lifestyles and careers, the Duchess of Sussex, who now lives in London, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner reach out to each other for advice and support in their personal as well as professional lives. Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, attended the royal wedding in 2018, Serena hosted Meghan’s glamorous baby shower in New York City in February 2019, and the Duchess and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton have supported Serena during the Wimbeldon tennis tournament.

