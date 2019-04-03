Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals who are Instagram savvy. Princess Eugenie gave fans another peek at her wedding with a never-before-seen picture from her big day. The newlywed’s current profile photo sees her looking picture perfect as she smiles for the camera in her stunning Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress. Fans noticed the change when the royal sent out a loving post, dedicated to her mother Sarah Ferguson. “Wishing every Mother a very Happy Mothering Sunday…and to my beautiful and spectacular mother today and every day…@sarahgerguson.”

This isn’t the first time a stunning never-before-seen photo has made its way to Instagram. In honor of the Princess’ 29th birthday on March 25, designer Zac Posen posted a photo of the blushing bride in her second wedding dress. “Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off. This last year I got to know a young lady who possessed natural elegance, a heart of gold and sophisticated humor,” the designer captioned the photo of the Queen’s Granddaughter posing as he holds her train.

Eugenie and her family have been making the most of their experiences on social media. On Tuesday, the royal proudly celebrated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal introduction to Instagram. “Welcome cousins. @royalsussex,” the royal captioned the photo of Harry and Meghan from their engagement shoot.

Eugenie wasn’t the only one who made a noticeable change to their Instagram. Prince William and Kate Middleton – who shared the Kensington Palace handles with the Sussex’s – changed their profile picture on Twitter and Instagram to a family shot featuring their children. “Welcome to Instagram, @sussexroyal.”