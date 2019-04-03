As they await the royal baby, it's clear that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have enough love to go around! The Duchess of Sussex and the Prince constantly charm us with their smiles and down-to-earth personalities, but nothing conquers our hearts more than when our favorites stop and acknowledge their amazing fans and admirers.

Watch the video to see Harry and Meghan's protocol-bending charm:

Royal meet and greets – called "walkabouts" – at official engagements are pretty standard, but we've noticed that Meghan and Harry often go above and beyond royal protocol and make an extra effort to get to know well wishers and royal fans. Even as they awaited Baby Sussex, they launched an Instagram account and later thanked the grassroots fundraising royal baby shower their supporters started on social media. If you have any doubt about their fan appreciation, check out the video above to see how they've "broken" royal protocol to take selfies and even sign an autograph.

