It’s official, Instagram official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched their personal Instagram page. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their new account with a personal post. “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan,” the pair wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their personal Instagram page Photo: Getty Images

The post features a series of pictures of the Duke and Duchess from walkabouts, royal engagements and their royal tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga. Ever the gracious pair, there are photos of the Duke and Duchess shaking hands and hugging fans. Shortly after the launch, the Duke and Duchess' official page had a total of 100,000 followers and counting. Kensington Palace shared the news – and their revamped page – with fans. “Welcome to Instagram, SussexRoyal! Follow for more on the work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, shared the Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram accounts with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Now, the Kensington Royal Twitter avatar is a picture of William, Kate and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The announcement of the new social media handle comes weeks before the birth of Harry and Meghan’s first child. In the process of starting their own family, the Duke and Duchess have initiated a split from Kensington Palace. A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new household.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring,” the palace statement read. Harry and Meghan are set to move to Windsor, where it is reported that the Duke will have his own offices at their home of Frogmore Cottage. While the account is dedicated to the couple's work, royal fans are keeping a close eye out on the social media account for any updates on baby Sussex.