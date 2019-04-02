Meghan Markle is a big fan of organic beauty treats, and it looks like that in the run-up to Baby Sussex's birth, the pregnant royal plans to continue to use natural products for herself and her growing family. The expectant mom and husband Prince Harry, who will welcome their first royal baby this month, were spotted leaving Ilapothecary in London hand-in-hand. According to our sister brand HELLO!, the pair spent two hours browsing the organic products that the brand offers, which range from soothing body balms to aromatherapy candles and even – a major treat for Prince Harry! – Beardy Balm and Stubble Trouble Face Serum.

Meghan and Harry, seen here in January at a Birkenhead, England citizen’s supermarket, browsed organic beauty products at a store not far from their Kensington Palace home

On the visit to the shop, which is walking distance from the couple's Kensington Palace home, Meghan wore skinny jeans, a Sixteen Candles tee (in homage to the 1984 John Hughes teen flick) and white tennis shoes. She borrowed one of Prince Harry's jackets and also wore her 'Mummy' necklace which she also was seen wearing at her lavish New York baby shower. The Prince was just as low-key in jeans, a t-shirt and baseball cap.

The pregnant Duchess' last scheduled engagements were to mark Commonwealth Day with the royal family on March 11

With this latest outing, it looks like the royal baby countdown is definitely on! While Prince Harry has an official engagement this week, visiting the Natural History Museum with his dad Prince Charles and brother Prince William, Meghan has no engagements expected until after the baby's birth. The Duchess of Sussex's last scheduled official public appearance was for Commonwealth Day on March 11 although she and Prince Harry did make an unexpected appearance on March 19 to pay their respects to the victims of the New Zealand attack.

