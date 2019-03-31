Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby due date is imminent - When we'll have the details!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first baby in the coming weeks, and the world cannot wait. The same procedure in which the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her three children is set to apply to Meghan, in that the palace will keep us informed as to when she goes into labor. Kensington Palace will post the news on social media, informing the world that the baby's birth is imminent. Though the hospital in which Meghan and Harry have chosen to welcome their first child is not yet known, they may very well choose the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital like Prince William and Kate did.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting this spring!

It will be clear where Harry and Meghan selected to have their baby once parking restrictions are put up outside the hospital. Another option besides the Lindo Wing, is Frimley Park Hospital in Windsor, where the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Portland Hospital in London is also a possible choice. This is where Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

MORE: Meghan's BFF Abigail Spencer says she'll be a good mom for THIS reason

No one can stop guessing details surrounding the new royal baby’s birth, however the most speculated aspect has to be the gender. Betfair revealed that the odds on Prince Harry and Meghan having a girl have been slashed from 10/11 to 1/2 as the baby's due date gets closer.

Royal fans are buzzing about Harry and Meghan's first child

Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "Following a significant bet this afternoon we've slashed the odds of the Royal baby being a girl from 10/11 to 1/2 , with a boy now out to 6/4. This bet is one of the biggest we've seen on the Royal Baby markets this year so could be a big clue that we will have a new Princess in the coming weeks." Of course the name has been a huge betting game as well.

GALLERY: MEGHAN MARKLE’S BABY BUMP EVOLUTION

It seems Diana is still in the lead as “the big 5/1 favorite for the name of the baby.” Other top picks include: Grace, Victoria and Alice. “Arthur is the favorite boy's name at 8/1 ahead of James and Edward at 14/1." The bets are based on a number of clues that have been left over the past few months. These include the addition of pink sugared almonds at Meghan's New York baby shower in February. Harry also revealed he would like a little girl soon after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she or Harry have confirmed anything.