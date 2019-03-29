On Thursday night, Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out for a quiet date night, coordinating outifts while doing so. This marks the first time the couple are photographed together since they made their public debut and walked the red carpet at the 2019 Portrait Gala held at the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London earlier in the month.

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were spotted leaving a quiet date night together on Thursday night

The lovely couple were pictured leaving Annabel’s Member Club on Thursday night and hopping into the back seat of a taxi together. Both the 30-year-old royal and her real estate tycoon boyfriend wore coordinating black outfits for the ocassion. She looked elegant wearing a black dress and a black velvet blazer paired with matching sheer black stockings and pumps. Edoardo also looked dashing in a black velvet coat paired with black pants and shoes. He added a touch of color with a simple white button down shirt.

The two have been reportedly dating since September and they were seen together last October during her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding. In December, they made their first public appearance together when they attended the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala in New York, but no pictures were taken of the couple.

The couple made their public debut earlier in the month when they attended the 2019 Portrait Gala

On March 12, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were at last pictured publicly together during the 2019 Portrait Gala, where they were accompanied by A-listers and British royalty, including Kate Middleton, Kate Moss, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Liam Payne.

Until the next time this fab royal couple are snapped together!