Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delight 99-year-old royal fan with birthday surprise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a special message to a loyal royal fan. Daphne Dunne – an Australian war widow who has been a big fan of Princess Diana’s son – celebrated her 99th birthday on Friday, March 29. To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess sent a card. “Dear Daphne, my wife and I send our warmest wishes to you on the occasion of your 99th birthday on Friday,” the card read. “We hope you have a wonderful celebration surrounded by family and friends and that you’ve managed to escape the hospital.”

The special note continued: “Congratulations on reaching this important and impressive milestone before your centenary next year. Happy Birthday Daphne. Best wishes, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Daphne, who has been a longtime fan of the royal, is currently battling a “serious illness.” Daphne’s daughter said that a friend of the family contacted Harry and she received the letter overnight. The note from the parents-to-be lifted the fan’s spirits. “Meghan and Harry have gotten mum through this terrible illness she had,” her daughter told Australia's Today Show.

“She’s still very unwell and I think the card they’ve sent means so much. I think it will be the thing that gets her through.” Ms. Dunne has met the 34-year-old royal a total of three times. Their first meeting was in 2015. The pair also met in 2017 at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, where Daphne braved the rain for a chance to hug the royal. The pair’s last meeting came during their royal tour of Australia in October. During the Duke and Duchess’ visit to the Sydney Opera House, Daphne was introduced to the newest member of the royal family.

“I’m going to get my wife to come here and say hello,” the royal told her. Meghan, proudly made her way over and shared her excitement about meeting the fan, telling her “I’ve heard so much about you.” Before they left, the Duchess told Daphne that there may be one more person with them during their next meeting. “Hopefully the next time we see you, we’ll have our little one with us.”