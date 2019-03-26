Attention loyal royal fans! Lifetime just released a first look at the highly-anticipated movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. The network previously announced the two actors that would take on the role of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and shared a few details, but now we're getting the full scoop on what eactly we will be watching come May 27. Hint hint: It's very ~royal~!

As the synopsis reads, the sequel will delve into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs."

Due to scheduling conflicts, the two actors from the first movie weren't avaible, but don't fret! The new royal duo are just as regal. Tiffany Marie Smith (Supernatural and Jane the Virgin) will portray the Duchess of Sussex, while Charlie Field (Genius and Poldark) will play the Duke of Sussex.

One image Lifetime released shows Tiffany as Meghan on her royal wedding day as the he Queen Mary Diamond bandeau tiara is placed on her head. See below for yourself:

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Tiffany along with screenwriter Scarlett Lacey dished on specific scenes fans can expect to watch when the movie premeires. According to them, the wedding scene will include special Meghan. moments (like the one above), but will also show the Hollywood guest list (Hi, George and Amal clooney, hey, Oprah Winfrey, hola, Victoria Beckham!) they had for the big day. The A-list attendees will “definitely play a part in the movie!”

As for Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton, expect to see some scenes between the two royals. “We got to do some stuff with Kate, which I really liked,” Tiffany shared. “I think one of the biggest things, obviously, about Meghan is that she’s such a supporter of other women and women’s empowerment. That was something I think was important for all of us to focus on, myself included.”

According to the actress, the message in showing both Kate and Meghan together is that “women can support women and uplift each other. Tabloids and magazines can say whatever they are going to say, but I think seeing those women and how we may have misinterpreted what maybe went on, it’s going to be exciting for fans . . . What I loved about the script is that it’s really positive and uplifting and paints [the royals] in a really, really beautiful light.”

The royal sequel will focus on Meghan and Harry as they "find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs"

The last few months in Meghan's life have been especially exciting with baby Sussex on the way, but don't expect to see the $200,000 baby shower on the screen. However, they will hint at it. “For those who are watching closely, there is an Easter-egg moment between Meghan and Kate that references cultural differences between Brits and Americans when it comes to baby showers," Scarlett said. "But we were already in production during Meghan’s actual New York baby shower. With so many exciting things happening every day in the royal family, if we tried to update it in real time, we’d have to do a live show!”

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal airs May 27 on Lifetime.