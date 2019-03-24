Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank put their love center stage at very special Windsor party

Royal wedding is synonymous with lavish festivities, so it was no surprise to see Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank drawing out their October weekend ceremony into three parties. However, it seems the happy duo isn’t done celebrating their union just yet, as it’s been revealed that a fourth event honoring the special day was recently held. Intent on thanking everyone involved, the 29-year-old princess and her 32-year-old husband hosted guests at Windsor Castle with another private wedding outing!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank hosted a special wedding event

The pair relived the joyful affair by inviting close friends to see their wedding exhibition. According to our sister magazine HELLO!, attendees included: Eugenie’s wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto and his design partner Christopher De Vos, as well as the bride’s wedding makeup artist Hannah Martin and Sandra Choi – who made the bespoke gold leather shoes that Eugenie wore at her reception.

Eugenie’s group got a good look at the exhibit, which is aptly titled: “A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.” As the wedding dress serves as the main attraction, design duo Peter and Christopher no doubt got a kick out of seeing their luminous design behind glass. The young royal’s gorgeous Zac Posen evening gown is also featured.

Princess Eugenie's Zac Posen gown is also on display

On display for the first time ever is the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was lent to Princess Eugenie by Her Majesty The Queen for the momentous occasion. Another notable item is the stunning maid-of-honor Ralph & Russo dress HRH Princess Beatrice of York wore.

It’s a celebratory time for Eugenie, having celebrated her birthday on Saturday, March 23. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter turned 29, with both of her parents marking the special occasion on social media. Prince Andrew was the first to publicly post, sharing a darling collage of his baby girl. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson later published both a wedding and throwback photo of her daughter, writing: “Happy Birthday my darling girl xxx.”