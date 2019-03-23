Prince Andrew celebrates daughter Princess Eugenie’s birthday in the sweetest way

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, March 23 and no one was as proud as her family. Her father Prince Andrew was feeling particularly sentimental as he took to social media to share a sweet tribute to his youngest daughter. The Duke of York posted the most adorable collage of photos, featuring Eugenie, including a portrait of the York family when Euegenie was first born, another flashback shot of Andrew taking her on a horse ride and a photo from Euegnie's wedding day last year.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew on an engagement together this past week

The edit also had another photo of Eugenie posing with her older sister Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Andrew lovingly wrote in the caption: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!"

Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday!#HappyBirthdayHRH 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AOg3GHllm6 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) March 23, 2019

Another birthday post dedicated to the royal was from the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital official page, which Eugenie had visited merely days prior. “To HRH Princess Eugenie of York, the new patron of @the.rnoh.charity, warm wishes on this your 29th birthday,” they wrote along with a carousel of photos from the touching visit.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie's mom Sarah had shared a social media post describing how proud she was of her daughter and her new husband Jack Brooksbank for the outing. Alongside a photo of their visit to the RNOH, where Eugenie was treated when she was younger, Sarah wrote: "So proud of Andrew, Eugenie and Jack today at the opening of the new Stanmore Building @rnohnhs. Eugenie was operated on there at the age of 12 for scoliosis and my family owes the hospital so much @princesseugenie #rnoh @the.rnoh.charity @hrhthedukeofyork."

Speaking during her visit, Eugenie explained: "It is such an honor to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event has been able to come and see where I had my operation."