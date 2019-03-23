Meghan Markle's secret business meeting ahead of royal baby birth revealed

Her due date is inching closer, but the Duchess of Sussex isn’t slowing down just yet! In true royal fashion, it’s been revealed that Meghan Markle attended a private meeting on Friday, March 23. The 37-year-old brunette beauty met with her patronage Smart Works, confirming that she has now met with each of her original patronages ahead of baby Sussex’s arrival. The Court Circular note for March 22 read: "The Duchess of Sussex, Patron, this morning attended a Meeting at Smart Works, St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London W10."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby this spring

Meghan intended to meet with each organization privately before her schedule winds down to prepare for the birth. The Duchess has kept herself pretty busy despite approaching the end of her first pregnancy, with overseas trips to New York and Morocco and a handful of other official engagements during her final trimester.

As far as we know, the former Suits star is not expected to carry out anymore public outings. This recent behind-closed-doors meeting could reveal that she is officially on leave, since she’s met with each cause she supports. Her love Prince Harry has even hinted that she is officially taking a much-needed break during his visit to St Vincent’s Catholic Primary School this week.

Meghan Markle paused her maternity leave to pay resepcts at the New Zealand house

While Harry met pupils in the playground, one asked him where Meghan was. Harry responded by outlining his wife's baby bump with his hand, and telling them she was having a baby - suggesting that she's now officially on leave. The royal couple's last public appearance together was an unplanned engagement at New Zealand House in London, to pay tribute to the victims of last week's devastating attack.

For the emotional visit, heavily-pregnant Meghan wore a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. They laid flowers outside and were among the first people to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.