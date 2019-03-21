Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II made history after making their first joint solo appearances at Kings College of London, of which the Queen is a patron. The Royals participated in the opening of Kings College’s latest learning facility, Bush House, located on The Strand.

During the event, Kate and the Queen toured the university’s facilities, stepped out to the newly renovated terrace on the building’s top floor and interacted with students to learn about their current projects and university involvement.

Kate looked as regal as usual, with a chic gray dress and a Catherine Walker coat, and the Queen styled a Stewart Parvin all-pink look.

