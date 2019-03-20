You wouldn't think that American Idol and the British royal family would have a connection, yet, truth is stranger than fiction in this case, and American Idol alum Katharine McPhee is here to connect the dots!

Katharine shared a Throwback Thursday picture with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and surprised us all with an epic reveal. As it turns out, Meghan and Katharine attended the same school and participated in music theater together, although Meghan was several grades ahead and a classmate of Katharine’s sister.

Loading the player...

Meghan is of course, part of the royal family now, but had she not met Prince Harry, could she have stepped away from Hollywood and on to Broadway? Or better yet, is the Duchess’ secret talent that she can sing like an angel?! Alas, the world may never know.