Meghan Markle pauses maternity leave to pay tribute to Christchurch shooting victims in London

Meghan Markle took a break from her maternity leave to join Prince Harry for an important engagement in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the New Zealand house on Tuesday, March 19, in honor of the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were greeted with a Hongi by the High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans. During the somber visit, the Duke and Duchess laid flowers in honor of the victims.

Meghan Markle paused her maternity leave to pay resepcts at the New Zealand house in London Photo: Getty Images

Inside, the royal pair signed the book of condolences. the Duchess, who specialized in calligraphy, wrote a special note on behalf of the pair. Above their signatures, the mommy-to-be wrote “Our deepest condolences. We are with you.” Harry added an extra touch, writing “Arohanui,” which means best wishes in Maori. Harry and Meghan’s unannounced visit came as a special request from the Queen, who attended an engagement in London with Kate Middleton. The royal couple are the most recent members of their family to visit the country. The parents-to-be spent time in New Zealand as part of their 16-day royal tour in October.

Harry and Meghan’s outing came days after a 28-year-old man opened fire in two separate mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 worshipers on Friday, March 15. On the day of the horrific attack, Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch. We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people," the statement next to the country's flag read.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New Zealand in October during their royal tour Photo: Getty Images

"No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship. This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship. We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance. We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today."