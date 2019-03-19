Though she joined the royal family after marrying Prince William way back in 2011, Kate Middleton has never had a solo public engagement with her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth – until today, that is! After nine years of sharing the spotlight with the rest of the royals, Duchess Kate and the British monarch finally had a girls' outing together on Tuesday morning, officially opening education facility Bush House in London. The engagement came nine months after Meghan Markle had her chance to step out alone with Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex was the first of the two granddaughters-in-law to enjoy the special privilege, accompanying the Queen on a visit to Cheshire, England, just a month after former Suits star Meghan married Prince Harry.

On Tuesday's official engagement, Kate, 37, looked characteristically regal in a grey coat dress by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's favorite designer Catherine Walker. She finished off the look with a chic hat and high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth opted for her own traditional look, a coat dress, this time in bright pink, and a wide-brimmed hat.

While this was the two royals' first official engagement on their own, the Duchess and the Queen have stepped out together before. Months after Kate and William's royal wedding the two women attended the summer opening of Buckingham Palace, where the Duchess of Cambridge's Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen wedding dress was on display.

Meghan was a newlywed when she joined Queen Elizabeth for her first public engagement, wearing a custom caped dress with fitted pencil skirt by Givenchy, the fashion house that had designed her wedding dress. The Duchess also made one of her first public remarks about married life, telling one fan, “It is wonderful. I’m really enjoying it. [Harry’s] the best husband ever.”