Meghan Markle is used to making headlines for her chic and and elegant style, but is it possible that she has some help in coordinating her pitch-perfect outfits? Maybe having a royal sister-in-law and a fashionista best friend have something to do with it! We don’t know for sure who Meghan trusts to handle her royal image, but we do think that having Canadian fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney as BFF and Kate Middleton in the family definitely helps.

Related: Meghan Markle's must have clothing item

Loading the player...

We've noticed that Jessica and Meghan definitely share feminine and modern style, and the Duchess of Sussex's looks sometimes call to mind previous outfits worn by Kate (and vice-versa!). Here's the evidence that it's likely the BFFS and the royal sisters-in-law confide in each other when it comes to their gorgeous ensembles.