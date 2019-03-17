Princess Charlene of Monaco's Instagram is like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, glittering with snapshots of a royal lifestyle. On St. Patrick's Day, the 41-year-old former Olympic swimmer took to her page to share our favorite kind of post: a beyond adorable photo featuring her twins Gabriella and Jacques! "Happy St Patrick’s Day 2019," she wrote in the caption. What we love most about the picture is how down-to-earth it is!

A royal St. Patrick's day! Photo: Instagram/@hshprincesscharlene

Charlene's holiday seems to be just like any moms, with the photo capturing a sweet crafting moment amongst the family. The 4-year-old royals sit at a table underneath a homemade "Happy St. Patrick's Day" sign, and taped on color paper decorations.

The cuties are all smiles in their mom's photo - Jacques giving his best "cheese," while Gabriella genuinely has the giggles. Jacques wears a festive forest green shirt and Gabriella dons a simple St. Patty's touch with an emerald tie keeping up her hair.

Days prior to the March 17 fun, Monaco's royal charmers stole the show at a different celebration. Charlene posted a photo from her husband Prince Albert's intimate 61st birthday party on March 14, showing the kids - who they welcomed in 2014 - flanking their father as he receives an extra special cake. Alongside the carousel of pictures, the mom penned: “Happy Birthday,” adding cake, heart, and balloon emojis.

In the tender images, Jacques, who is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne, sweetly sat on his father’s lap, while an enthused Gabriella sat beside Albert gazing at the birthday cake. The little Princess could not contain her excitement over the delectable-looking dessert that featured two sparklers and two smaller candles.