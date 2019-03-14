You don’t need to be deep into the social media game to know there’s nothing like a good ‘ol throwback picture – especially if it involves a royal. On Thursday, Princess Eugenie took part in the popular #TBT hashtag phenomenon by sharing an old photo of herself circa 1996. Eugenie posted a sweet snap of her younger self dressed as a mini bride. In the photo, where the Princess looks to be above five, foreshadows her older self by wearing a puffy white gown, floral crown, long veil and radiant smile.

Eugenie shared an adorable #TBT of herself dressed as a bride Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie

In her hands, the adorable little Eugenie holds a bouquet of white flowers that very much resembles the one she had on her actual wedding day. She captioned the cute pic with, “Same but different... #tbt.” The royal, who married Jack Brooksbank -a British wine merchant- five months ago, was recently reunited with her gorgeous wedding gown designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos.

Eugenie's wedding dress recently went on display at the Windsor castle exhibition

The beautifully draped bridal number features a portrait collar and fabric specifically designed for the special occasion, incorporating embroidery representing symbols that are important to the princess and the royal family. The gown has now joined the wedding dress display at Windsor Castle. When it came to the design of her wedding dress, one of the Princess’ requests was that the back be open in order to show off the childhood scar she has had since undergoing an operation for scoliosis at 12 years of age.

The 29-year-old requested an open back for a personal reason

As part of the display, the Windsor Castle exhibition will include a special recording by Eugenie herself where she talks about the personal significance of her scar. "I had always wanted a low back—part of it was showing my scar, and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” she says. “For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with."