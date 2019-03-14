Queen Letizia of Spain lends support to Spanish arts during London visit

Queen Letizia of Spain traveled to the United Kingdom to attend the opening exhibition of the Spanish impressionist painter, Joaquin Sorolla, at the National Gallery in London, of which Charles, Prince of Wales is patron. The Queen was warmly greeted by the Prince, with their initial greeting making headlines for this sweet reason. Letizia wore a spectacular Carolina Herrera dress and immediately apologized for the 20 minute tardiness (reason - London traffic!). The monarchs, sans the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, opened the exhibit.

This is Joaquin Sorolla’s first major exhibit in the UK in over a century and is titled “Sorolla: Spanish master of Light." The gallery features more than 60 pieces and contains a mixture of landscapes and portrait paintings. Some of the paintings showcase Spain's gorgeous, idyllic beaches.

Organized by the National Gallery with the collaboration of the Gallery of Ireland, the exhibit is one of the few opportunities to see Sorolla's and Bastida's paintings outside of Spain. In Madrid, the Spanish painter's talents can be appreciated at the Museo Sorolla. The art exhibition at the National Gallery runs from March 18 through July 7, 2019, and represents the efforts made by the Spanish Royal Family and British Royal Family to support the arts.