Kate Middleton shows her warm, motherly side when visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London on Tuesday, March 12.

Although the Duchess of Cambridge was not on official mama duty (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were most likely at home keeping the nannies on their toes!), she spent quality time with the children at the Centre, ages 0-4, and also bonded with parents during the visit.

It is not rare to see Kate’s radiant, smiling face around children. Just last month during Place2Be's mental health week, when Kate showed up with a special surprise when visiting a school, Kate visited several schools around town and participated in multiple activities. The British royal even hosted a private dinner at Buckingham Palace with representatives from over 16 of her patronages.

Kate and Prince William have tried to keep their own children outside of the paparazzi spotlight, but when they do appear in front of the flashing cameras, they are smiling and happy, with their mother always keeping a close watch on them.