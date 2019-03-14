Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are outsourcing this item for their royal baby’s nursery. The royal parents-to-be have made the decision to use paint by the eco-friendly German brand Auro. The paint is sourced from the city of Braunscheweig, also known as the Lion City of Brunswick. On Wednesday, March 13, the brand took to Facebook to confirm that the royal pair is going with the product. “We are very happy that the royal couple have decided on a product from our range.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have picked paint by German brand Auro for their baby's nursery Photo: Getty Images

Don’t look towards the color scheme to spill the baby’s gender. A German publication confirmed the Duke and Duchess have picked “natural and grey tones,” for the room. Auro is based in Germany. However, it is believed the pair traveled to Pembridge in the UK where the paint is distributed. Meghan and Harry’s decision to use Auro’s paint is no surprise as they are creating an eco-friendly household. According to the site, the wall paint comes in nearly 800 shades and is “emission-free, completely natural colored paint,” that is mixed on an automatic dispenser system with consistently ecological pigment pastes.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moving date revealed

The 36-year-old Duchess and the 34-year-old Prince are preparing to relocate from their home in Kensington Palace to their forever home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The house has been undergoing renovations and the pair are said to be moving before their royal baby arrives. It is reported the Harry and Meghan have kept the eco-friendly theme going throughout their home. The pair have installed a green energy unit, that will provide heat, hot water and electricity.

The Duke and Duchess are creating a eco-friendly enviornment inside of their Frogmore Cottage home Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Is Meghan Markle having a baby boy

The couple are also using a range of cruelty-free and eco-friendly paints. When it comes to the interior, the royals have hired Vicky Charles, who is the top interior designer for Soho House. Meghan’s design concept is said to be inspired by the stylish clubs she and Prince Harry enjoyed date nights in.