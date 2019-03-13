Princess Beatrice of York makes public debut with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

This Tuesday, various personalities walked the red carpet at the National Portrait Gallery Gala. One of the most notable in attendance was the royal patron of the esteemed London museum, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. She dazzled in the Alexander McQueen design that she also wore on the BAFTA red carpet in February 2017, but she had it transformed for the occasion. We also saw other big names like Kate Moss, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Liam Payne and Princess Beatrice of York, who made her first official public appearance with her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's first-born chose the annual gala to officially introduce the public to the man who stole her heart. The couple allowed themselves to be photographed together for the first time since last January when British publication, Daily Mail, published images of the two on the exotic Kenyan island of Lamu, where the 34-year-old businessman’s family owns a house.

Five months have already passed since the Princess' romance began with Edo (as his closest friends call him) at her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding, held last October 12th. Only three months later, she spent the end of the year with the divorced billionaire’s family, including his two-year-old son, Wolfie.

Although they showed few signs of affection in their first public appearance together, the couple strutted down the red carpet very close to each other. For this important occasion, the Princess wore a wine-colored velvet dress with a thick belt that cinched her waist. She completed her look with black stockings, blue velvet heels, and a black clutch. Her boyfriend, Edo, opted for a classic black tuxedo.