Happy birthday, Princess Adrienne! The little Swedish royal celebrated her first year of life on Saturday, March 9, getting sweet shout-outs across social media. Of course, the most talked-about post was from her mom Princess Madeleine, who marked the occasion with a beyond adorable Instagram photo. "One year ago today, you entered this world,” the mother-of-three wrote, “Since day 1, you have been the sweetest and happiest baby! Happy birthday, Adrienne - we <3 you!"

Princess Adrienne of Sweden turned one on March 9! Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

We can’t stop grinning at Madeleine’s photo of her and husband Christopher O’Neill’s delightful birthday girl. Baby Adrienne is seen wearing a sweet lilac dress, pink bow and, most importantly, a charmingly toothless smile in the highly-liked and engaged-with picture. She is occupied by a colorful bracelet in her hands while seated on top of a matching blanket.

Kungahuset, the Monarchy of Sweden’s official social media pages, reposted the lovely photo, wishing the tiny tot a special day. “Today, Princess Adrienne is turning one year!” they wrote in Swedish as royal fans sent their own well-wishes in the comments section. Adrienne, who is the Duchess of Blekinge, was born in Sweden, but is now living with her family in the United States!

Three's a company! Photo: Instagram/@princess_madeleine_of_sweden

Madeleine and Chris, who welcomed Adrienne on March 9, 2018, moved to Florida back in September. The high-profile pair are also parents to five-year-old Princess Leonore and three-year-old Prince Nicolas. This is not the first time their 36-year-old mom has shared updates on her family life through social media. As Adrienne's sister, Leonore, celebrated her own birthday in February, the proud mom shared yet another cute snap of one of her children, commemorating the occasion.