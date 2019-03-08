Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of princess Carolina and Stefano Casiraghi, does not hold any royal titles, but that doesn't mean she isn't the undisputed queen of style in her own right! The young Casiraghi and mother-of-two can wear practically anything and still make it look like fresh-off-the-runway high couture - the beauty definitely has #style in her blood!

Charlotte's graceful and chic sense of style is often recognized as the result of her close friendship with Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away on February 2019. Charlotte’s grandmother, Grace Kelly, was a true fashion icon and Hollywood legend. It is more than apparent that the late princess passed on her innate sense of style to her gorgeous granddaughter.