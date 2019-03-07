Mike Tindall has a special name for Prince Harry. During an interview with his wife, and Harry’s cousin, Zara Phillips, the former rugby player opened up about putting together a fantasy rugby team with the royal family. After sharing that he would chose former athletes Prince William and Kate Middleton for his squad, the 40-year-old let slip the Duke of Sussex’s nickname as he discussed which position he would play. “Haz, front line man in the military,” he said during the House of Rugby show. “He’ll crash that ball up for us, he’ll dominate, he’ll boss the tackle line.

Mike revealed that he calls the Duke of Sussex "Haz" Photo: Getty Images

The duo have seen Harry's athletisim first hand during the 2014 Invictus Games, where they joined him for a wheelchair basketball match. The spotlight wasn’t just on Harry’s athleticism. Mike also dished on William and Kate’s roles. “Willy is quick, I’ve raced him. He’s quick and he has really fast leg speed,” the athlete said of the royal. As for Kate, she would play the left wing because “she loves running, she’ll run all day.”

As for the head of the royal household, the royal couple agreed that the Queen would still rule, as the team captain, being the “quiet authority.” Adding she would “give a couple of key bullet points, with the glance of an eye.” Mike and Zara, who are parents to Mia, five and eight-month-old Lena, have a close bond with the family, especially the Queen.

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Zara, 37, shared that the monarch was there for the pair in 2016 – after she suffered a miscarriage. “Two years ago, she wasn’t feeling very well and so she didn’t go to church,” the former equestrian shared. “We’d obviously been that we’d been through with our pregnancy that we lost, so we did our own little private – just as us three.”