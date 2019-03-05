Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress before joining the royal family, but did you know this new royal member had some odd jobs before her Hollywood debut in the hit television series Suits? The former high school prom queen dabbled in various industries as she pursued her dream as an actress, even trying her hand at blogging and Instagramming. Then one fateful day, on a blind date, she met the man that would change her life, forever, but who was Meghan pre-royalty?

We’ve taken a dive into Meghan’s resume before her pre-royalty days. Although the Duchess of Sussex never had a gig dressing as a chicken like Brad Pitt, she did have some odd jobs many of us can relate to – being a gift wrapper at gift stores, teaching calligraphy and even serving fro-yo (frozen yogurt)!