If you were thinking just how much you'd love to see Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reunite before their alleged upcoming baby shower, we have good news! Both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Tuesday for a royal double date with their ~princes~ to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales (shout out to Prince Charles!). As usual, the two royals looked fab. See for yourself:

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reunited on Tuesday to attend the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. The two royals were joined by Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan was actually shimmering with her gold and silver Brocade dress paired with her go-to item—a white oversized coat—by designer Amanda Wakely. She topped off the outfit with nude-colored suede pumps by Paul Andrew and an oyster silk clutch by Wilbur and Gussie.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle wore a gold and silver Bracode dress paired with a white Amanda Wakely coat for the special event

Kate also looked stunning in a pale blue dress with a high-neck detail that delicately screams spring wear. According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, the frock was specifically made for the Duchess by a "private dressmaker." Fan-cy.

VIEW GALLERY Kate wore a mint-colored dress that was reportedly designed by a "private dressmaker"

Throughout the daytime reception, the two royals mixed and mingled with other very important people. This is the first time the royal fab four reunite since their famous Christmas walk on Sandringham estate last December. Although there was was no actual pic of the four together, there's still hope for all you loyal royal fans—the next outing for the fantastic four is slated to take place on March 11th for the commonwealth day service at Westminster Abbey.

Fingers crossed they strike a pose together!